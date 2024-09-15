Davido’s Brother Adewale Welcomes Second Child With Wife Kani

Adewale Adeleke, the elder brother of music sensation Davido, and his wife Kani have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy.

Adewale, fondly known as Chairman KHN, shared the news on Instagram page on Saturday, posting a photo of his newborn son’s hand and expressing gratitude to his wife for her sacrifices.

He announced the baby’s name as Adewale Jamie Itam Adeleke (AJ), welcoming him with love.

He wrote, “Adewale Jamie Itam Adeleke! AJ, welcome to the world, my son! Daddy loves you. My loving wife @kani41 I’m forever in your debt. Thank you for all the sacrifices you have made to make our family complete.”

