Days Of Playing Both Sides Over – Oshiomhole Tells PDP Members Planning To Join APC

Former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has warned defectors planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, that the era of manipulating both parties has ended.

The Edo North Senator, made this known on Wednesday, while addressing newsmen, following the conclusion of the state governorship poll.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, had declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, winner of Saturday’s governorship election.

Advertisement

INEC announced that Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes, and Asue Ighodalo of PDP, scored 247,274 votes while Labour Party’s governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata got 22,763 votes to emerge third.

READ MORE: I’ll Continue Where Oshiomhole Stopped – Edo Gov-Elect, Okpebholo

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole, urged those considering a switch to APC to remain loyal with their party and its governorship candidate, Ighodalo.

He said: “You can’t be with Asue Ighodalo and expect to eat, celebrate here. The days are gone when you play two sides.

“Go with your artificial intelligence while we stay without native and organic intelligence so we can’t be fooled again. You’ve lost.

“You bolt, and after the election, do you want to jump camp? No stay with him because we don’t want people that stay on the fence.”