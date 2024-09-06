D’banj: Only Nigerian Man Who Gave Me Free Money, Never Asked Anything In Return – Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke Makinwa has praised music icon D’banj for his kindness and generosity.

She revealed that he is the only Nigerian man to have given her money without expecting anything in return.

In a video posted on Instagram Thursday, Toke shared her first meeting with D’banj and how he believed in her potential.

Toke recalled that when she launched her career, D’banj showed his support by pledging ₦10 million at her book launch, and he fulfilled his promise the next morning, demonstrating his commitment to her success.

Toke affectionately referred to D’banj as “my major guy,” highlighting his exceptional character and selflessness.

She partly said, “I met this guy he was entertaining and then many years later I started my career , I wrote a book he came to my book launch, D’banj got up and pledged N10m paid it 8am the next morning, never asked for anything in return the only Nigerian man I know that has given me free money that has not said what are you doing later, let’s hang out.”

