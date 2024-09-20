Defend Your Votes, Handle APC Riggers, Thugs As Criminals – PDP Tells Edo Residents

The Peoples Democratic Party has charged Edo state residents to do everything possible in preventing their votes from political thugs and election riggers.

PDP, in a statement released to the public, by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday, charged its members to handle miscreants allegedly sponsored by the All Progressive Congress like criminals.

Ologunagba alleged that there are plots by the APC to import political thugs from Imo, Kogi state, including fake Police officers.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the people of Edo State to come out enmasse to vote at the Saturday, September 21, 2024 governorship election and treat any person who attempts to disrupt, manipulate or rig the poll as a criminal.

“The PDP also charges the people of Edo State to defend themselves by confronting and resisting any attempt by fake security personnel who are reportedly being deployed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to abduct innocent citizens, snatch ballot boxes and disrupt the election.

“PDP’s directive is further predicated on alleged plans by the APC to garb its thugs allegedly imported from Imo and Kogi States with fake police and military uniforms to infiltrate the security agencies and unleash violence on innocent citizens before and on election day.

“Against this backdrop the PDP calls on the Inspector General of Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide designated identification badges to police and other security personnel assigned to specific Polling Units so as to prevent infiltration by APC fake security operatives.

“Our Party also restates that any APC thug that attempts to cause crisis or snatch ballot box in this election will surely face the wrath of the people and the law.

“The PDP demands that INEC ensures the credibility of the election by insulating itself from the manipulations and antics of the APC which are capable of pitching the people against the Commission.

“They should ensure that all results are immediately and directly transmitted to INEC Portal and send copies of such results to the PDP Election Situation Room for documentation. The PDP is poised for victory.

“Our Party and the people of Edo State have worked hard for this election and will stop at nothing to ensure that nobody undermines the Will of the people at the poll.”