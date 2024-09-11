Delta: Man Kills Mother, Sets Body Ablaze, Makes Away With Her Car

DSP Bright Edafe, the Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, has sparked a conversation about mental health care in Nigeria following an alleged matricide case in the state.

Taking to the X platform on Wednesday, Edafe shared disturbing details of the case, where a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother with an axe, set her body ablaze, and stole her car.

He noted that rumors suggest the suspect may be mentally unstable, but emphasized that only medical professionals can determine his mental state.

Advertisement

READ MORE: May Edochie Sets To Empower Women In Need Ahead Of Birthday Celebration

Edafe’s tweet also raised questions about the adequacy of support systems for families dealing with mental health challenges, asking why parents keep children with mental issues at home instead of seeking professional help.

He wrote, “So this young man of 25 years allegedly killed his mum with an Axe and set her body ablaze, then made away with her Sienna vehicle. Rumor has it that the suspect might be mentally deraigned. Well, that’s for the court and medical doctors to determine. However, Why keep a child who has a mental issue at home instead of a psychiatric home? Oftentimes these mentally deraigned children end up killing their parents and the people who have been pampering and taking care of them.”

SEE POST: