Delta Police Nab 25-Years-Old Son For Allegedly Killing Mother

The operatives of the Delta state police command, have arrested a 25-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel, for allegedly killing his mother, Mrs. Fatima Umukoro to death, in Sapele area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mrs. Umukoro, a 53-year-old, was the proprietress of His Majesty Group of Schools.

It was gathered that the tragic incident, which occurred in the late hours of Saturday, has left the neighbors in a state of shock.

According to a source who refused to reveal his identity, told PUNCH that the gate of the deceased’s house was left open around 10 pm on Saturday, which was unusual.

He said: “Only to discover fire coming from inside the house with the door left open. Upon entering the house, they found the lifeless body of Mrs. Umukoro, burnt beyond recognition.

“We saw her son, Emmanuel Umukoro driving out of the compound around 8:30 pm at a high speed in his mother’s car”

The neighbor said that the suspicious movement of the son, led to his apprehension by the police along Sapele-Warri Road as he attempted to escape to an unknown destination.

Also confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Delta state police command, ASP, Bright Edafe, disclosed that the suspect, is now in custody.

He said: “The son is in police custody now but cannot say whether he’s the one that killed her until investigation is concluded.”