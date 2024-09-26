Delta Police Parade 123 Operators Of Yahoo Academy

The Delta State Police Command has paraded 123 suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys,” after a successful raid conducted by soldiers from the 3 Battalion of the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended at the Army Estate in Effurun and later handed over to the Ekpan Police Divisional Headquarters in Uvwie Local Government Area.

The Delta State police command’s Spokesman, Bright Edafe, led this out during a press briefing on Wednesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspects, aged between 17 and 25, were members of a notorious cybercrime syndicate known as “HK” (Hustle Kingdom), which operates as a training school for internet fraud activities.

He said: “We are here at the Ekpan Police Station Effurun Divisional HQ, where we will be parading about 123 suspected Internet fraudsters who were engaged in Internet fraud.

“Their modus operandi is that they engage their agents who go on social media to flaunt wealth, which most times isn’t even theirs, and convince unsuspecting boys aged 17, 18, 19, and 20 that they want to teach them forex and crypto business.

“They lure some from Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, and Ibadan to that particular estate and beat the hell out of them, feeding them only when they feel like.

“I wonder why parents do not report to the police when their children go missing for extended periods. Most of these problems are as a result of poor parenting.”