Delta Police Raid Kidnappers’ Hideout, Apprehend Five Suspects, Recover Arms

The operatives of the Delta state police command have arrested five individuals, suspected to be kidnappers, during a raid in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state.

Disclosing this to newsmen on Tuesday, in Warri, the command’s Spokesman, Bright Edafe, said that the suspects were all apprehended on Thursday at their hideout in Ewu town.

He added that the culprits also admitted to be involved in various kidnapping activities and released of a woman after collecting N7.9 million as ransom.

Edafe said: “On 12/09/2024 at about 0130hrs Crack Squad attached to Area Command Ughelli acting on a tip off, stormed a brothel cum criminal hideout in Ewu town Ughelli South LGA and arrested five suspects namely; Dominic Uweru “m” Alias Ovwolo 48YRS, Isaac Oghenerukevwe ‘m’ Alias Plug 34yrs, Oviri Godstime “m” 25yrs, Junior Sunday ‘m’ and Efedeki Adjovo ‘m’.

“one single barrel gun, three locally made cut-to-size gun, cash sum of Four hundred and fifty thousand naira (#450,000.00) ransom one Moniepoint POS machine, one OPAY POS machine, wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“They confessed to various armed robbery/kidnapping operations in Ughelli and environs, including the kidnap of a 70-year-old woman (name withheld) who they kidnapped on 08/09/2024 and collected the sum of Seven million, Nine hundred thousand naira ransom (#7,900,000) on 10/9/2024 before her release. The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.”