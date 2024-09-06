Delta: Suspected Kidnapper Dies In Hospital After Police Shootout

The Delta Police Command has announced that a suspected kidnapper, shot by police during a gunfight in the Ewu community, has died at the General Hospital, Ughelli.

Mr Olufemi Abaniwonda, the Commissioner of Police, made the announcement at a news conference in Asaba on Thursday.

He stated that the suspect was killed on August 12 in Ewu, Ughelli South Local Government of the state, when agents of the command were investigating a kidnapping.

According to him, the suspect was previously arrested by police on July 18.

“The suspect led police operatives to the Ewu community on the trail of a gun runner, who supplied arms to the kidnapping gang.

“In Ewu, the police team came under attack from the suspect’s gang members in a bid to free the suspect.

“The police team returned fire for fire and overpowered the hoodlums as they fled with bullet injuries.

“However, the suspect Joel Ofoye was hit during the gun duel, and was taken to General Hospital Ughelli where he died while receiving treatment,” Abaniwonda said.

He said that one Baretta handgun with four rounds of live ammo, one pump action revolver with nine cartridges, and one locally manufactured pump action revolver were recovered by the police.