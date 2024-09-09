Despite Being A Lover Girl, I’ve Never Been In Love – Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr, a 21-year-old Nigerian singer, has revealed that she has never experienced romantic love.

Despite being known for her love-themed songs and being dubbed a “lover girl,”

Starr confessed in an interview with Dazed Magazine over the weekend that she has never been in a committed relationship.

The Mavin Records artist, who graced the cover of the magazine’s latest issue, attributed her single status to her intense focus on her music career since the age of 15.

“I want to fall in love. I wrote ‘Lagos Love Story’ about what love would look like if I was. I am a lover girl deep in my heart, I’m just very strong headed about it. I actually have never been in love. I have been in certain situations – not situationships! – but I have never been in a fully committed relationship,” she said.

“I’ve put myself out there and I’ve tried to see what’s there but I don’t think I’ve had the time. I’ve been working since I was 15, I was modelling, I was doing university, and now I’m on the road.

“It’s me just enjoying myself as a girl. I’m like, let me sing to a cute boy today and I’m looking around because I can – why not?”