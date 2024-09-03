Despite Living In South Africa For 23 Years, I Was Rejected Because Of My Name – Chidinma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, has shared her inspiring story of overcoming adversity and achieving success.

In an emotional interview on Silverbird Today shared on YouTube Monday, she revealed the challenges she faced on her journey to the top, including being forced to withdraw from the Miss South African pageant due to citizenship issues.

Advertisement

Despite living in South Africa for 23 years, Chidimma was made to feel unwelcome and rejected because of her name.

She spoke candidly about the pain and heartbreak she experienced, but also about her determination to rise above it.

READ MORE: Chidimma Adetshina Emerges As Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

“It has been a hectic one, I think I’ve been avoiding it because it’s so emotional for me. I just cried earlier because I think I need to get used to talking about it.

It’s not a nice feeling at all and I think I’ve been avoiding it a lot, but it’s now starting to cloud and affect me, and I will have to deal with it and not suppress it.

What happened wasn’t a minor thing; it was a really major thing, but I will be okay.

South Africans felt I wasn’t South African enough because of my name. I lived there for 23 years. It’s heartbreaking to see I wasn’t welcome and accepted”, she partly said.

Watch her speak below…