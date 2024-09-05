Destiny Etiko Cries Out Over Soaring Petrol Prices, Laments Economic Hardship

Destiny Etiko, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has expressed concern about the recent increase in petrol prices in the country.

In a social media post on Wednesday, she expressed dismay that the recent End Bad Governance protest didn’t yield the desired economic relief.

Destiny highlighted the dire situation, citing fuel prices as high as N1200 in her area, making it challenging for people to afford basic needs like food.

She wrote: “Fuel is now N1200 what is going on bikonu I honestly thought the protest was going to help salvage this economic hardship in this country. It’s becoming too hard for a normal layman to eat three square meal, Niger which way.”

