Diddy Placed On Suicide Watch While Awaiting Trial

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, an embattled American musician, has been placed under suicide watch in New York’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.

Diddy was reportedly placed on suicide watch as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, the 54-year-old arrested on Monday is now facing federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Tuesday, US magistrate judge Robyn Tarnofsky ordered Diddy’s arrest and detention until trial.

On Friday, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told TMZ that MDC officials’ suicide watch instruction was simply a regular procedure for “new, high-profile inmates.”

Agnifilo, who noted that he spent six hours with Diddy at the federal lockup on Thursday, said of the rapper: “[He’s] not at all suicidal. He was healthy, strong, confident and focused on his defense.”

The report did not specify how long Diddy will be on suicide watch.