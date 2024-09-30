Diddy’s Suicide Watch Ends, Awaits October Court Appearance

Sean Combs, often known as Diddy, an American rapper and music mogul, has reportedly been removed from the suicide watch list.

It should be noted that Diddy was placed on suicide watch in prison after being arrested by Homeland Security on September 16 on allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and interstate transportation for prostitution.

People Magazine stated on September 29 that a law enforcement source had privately informed the news outlet that the rapper was no longer on suicide watch.

Another insider said that Diddy had visited his family while in the detention centre, where he is now being held before his court appearance in early October.

“He is focused and very strong. He is concentrating on his defence and preparing for his trial,” People quoted Diddy’s lawyer as saying.

During the March raid on Diddy’s Beverly Hills house, federal agents recovered supplies allegedly meant for use in “freak off” orgies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

Marc Agnifilo, the rapper’s lawyer, said in a TMZ Studios documentary titled ‘The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment’ that his client had 1,000 bottles of baby oil because he purchased them in bulk from Costco, which the firm denied.

Diddy denied all charges and entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday, September 17.

However, the Bad Boy Records’ CEO’s bail plea was denied twice.

