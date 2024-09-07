DJ Cuppy Celebrates Another Academic Achievement, Graduates From London School Of Economics

Nigerian DJ and music producer, Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, has achieved another academic milestone.

She has graduated from the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE) in England, UK.

The daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola shared the news on her Instagram account on Friday, expressing her excitement and passion for education.

In her post, DJ Cuppy revealed that she had kept her decision to pursue another degree over the summer a secret.

She wrote, “Another qualification in the bag… Summer completed at LSE ✔️📚👩🏾‍🎓

But this time I was SILENT about going back to school 🤭 Safe to say, I’m addicted to education! #CuppyOnAMission”

The daughter of the Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, had earlier graduated from King’s College London in July 2014 with a degree in Business and Economics.

In 2015, she earned a Master’s degree in Music Business from New York University. Not stopping there, she pursued a second Master’s degree in African Studies at the University of Oxford.

