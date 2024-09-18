DJ Cuppy Launches Scholarship Fund For African Students At New York University

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has received widespread praise for her philanthropic efforts.

She recently announced the launch of the “Cuppy Fund” at New York University, an initiative aimed at supporting African students studying abroad.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, DJ Cuppy shared a heartwarming video from the university, where she unveiled her charitable project.

She wrote: “So proud to launch the Cuppy fund for African students at New York University”.

READ MORE: May Edochie Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos, Reflects On Personal Growth

See some comments on her post:

Matti Diamond2 wrote, “Noble act

Olannachi wrote, “Awesome work – giving is always a light, thanks Cuppy music for letting your light shine

Michael Great6 wrote, “A beautiful, intelligent, and entrepreneurial young lady with a heart of gold. Daddy must be super proud of you

Femi Best Leone wrote, “Proud of you Cuppy, let’s Cuppy date

Dani Yung Ajay wrote, “Wow that’s great

Shoes_by_demokraft wrote, “That’s a big win

Elegoldb wrote, “Proud of you Cuppy

SEE VIDEO: