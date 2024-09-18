DJ Cuppy Launches Scholarship Fund For African Students At New York University

Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has received widespread praise for her philanthropic efforts.
She recently announced the launch of the “Cuppy Fund” at New York University, an initiative aimed at supporting African students studying abroad.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, DJ Cuppy shared a heartwarming video from the university, where she unveiled her charitable project.
She wrote: “So proud to launch the Cuppy fund for African students at New York University”.
See some comments on her post:
Matti Diamond2 wrote, “Noble act
Olannachi wrote, “Awesome work – giving is always a light, thanks Cuppy music for letting your light shine
Michael Great6 wrote, “A beautiful, intelligent, and entrepreneurial young lady with a heart of gold. Daddy must be super proud of you
Femi Best Leone wrote, “Proud of you Cuppy, let’s Cuppy date
Dani Yung Ajay wrote, “Wow that’s great
Shoes_by_demokraft wrote, “That’s a big win
Elegoldb wrote, “Proud of you Cuppy
