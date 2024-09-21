Dj Cuppy Makes History Becomes First Nigerian To Host UNGA Youth Opening Session

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, a Nigerian superstar DJ, philanthropist, and musician known as DJ Cuppy, has become the first Nigerian to host an opening session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

DJ Cuppy moderated this year’s UNGA Youth Action Day, themed “The Summit of the Future – Youth Actions Day,” held at the UN headquarters in New York.

Her keynote speech electrified the Assembly, prompting the audience to erupt into chants, as seen in a video posted on YouTube on Friday.

Advertisement

She later gave a stunning musical performance that left an indelible impression.

The session was attended by key individuals such as H.E. José Maria Neves, President of Cabo Verde and Felipe Paullier, Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs.

Cuppy’s session was the largest gathering of youth at UN Headquarters in history. Cuppy’s voice and platform have inspired millions of people as a youth advocate.

READ MORE: Diddy Placed On Suicide Watch While Awaiting Trial

Her foundation works to create a more sustainable, inclusive, and cohesive society by empowering, educating, and organising youth.

Cuppy alluded at her future ambitions during the session, stating that she could become Nigeria’s first female president.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed responded, “You told me you wanted to be Nigeria’s first female president, and what did I say? After me.”

Cuppy’s aspirations, combined with Amina’s encouragement, represent the growing momentum for women’s leadership in Nigeria. Cuppy reiterated Amina’s message, pushing youth to speak out against global concerns.

Watch her speak below…