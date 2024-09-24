Do Or Die: Obaseki Now Politically Dead – Oshiomhole Reacts To Okpebholo’s Edo Guber Election Victory



Adams Oshiomhole, former Governor of Edo State, has posited that Governor Godwin Obaseki is politically dead.

He stated this on Monday while commenting on the outcome of the governorship election in the State.

Recall Obaseki had once called the gubernatorial poll a “do or die affair.”

Advertisement

On Sunday, the Independent National Electoral Commission declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives (APC) as the winner of the election.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Oshiomole said the outcome of the election represented the will of Edo people.

Asked whether he was disturbed by comments trailing the declaration of the APC candidate as the winner of the election, Oshiomhole said, “No, the acting chairman of PDP talked about defending votes with his blood, because Edo people will sacrifice their blood for anybody.

READ ALSO: Obaseki Sues For Calm Amidst PDP, Ighodalo’s Election Loss

“We subscribe to President Jonathan’s school which says the election of even a president is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. And you have the PDP national chairman who is acting with all the crises around the status talking about bloodbath for election.”

Oshiomhole added: “You have Obaseki, I watched him on Channels insisting it was do-or-die. And when you asked him, he said, if they did, then they would be dead. Now the people have done it. I guess he is politically dead.

“The people have decided that Monday who was elected last year as a senator, has been elected; and now has been declared the governor-elect.

“They now understand if a man can speak like the King of England, but can’t build classrooms and their children are sitting on the floor, where is the value of the English?

“If you have signed millions of MoUs, brought all manner of consultants, even though you are one of the consultants anyways. The hospital that was built by Governor Oshiomhole you converted it to a private hospital. You ran it by consultants and only the rich can go there. The poor have been forbidden from going there. You demolished the other side of the hospital and replaced it with a museum. You think the poor are stupid?”

.