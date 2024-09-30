Documents Burnt As Fire Razes Kwara State High Courtroom

A courtroom has been destroyed in the Kwara State High Court Complex, Ilorin, the state capital following a fire outbreak.

According to an eyewitness, the inferno completely damaged one courtroom before it was curtailed by the state Fire fighters.

The State Fire Service said that the fire incident was sparked by a power surge which occurred in the government area where the High Court complex was located.

In a statement made available by the spokesman of the State Fire brigade, head of Media and Publicity, Hassan Adekunle, said that the quick response of the men prevented the fire from destroying more property within the complex which.

He said: “On Sunday, 29th September 2024, at approximately 08:02 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded swiftly to a fire outbreak at the High Court in Ilorin.

“The fire truck, along with its crew, promptly left the station to mitigate the unfolding incident.

“Upon arrival at the scene, where the court premises house numerous courtrooms and offices, the fire had already engulfed courtroom No. 10 and was poised to spread to adjacent courtrooms.

“Undeterred by the escalating situation, the brave firemen immediately sprang into action, successfully containing the fire and saving the Ilorin High Court from significant damage.

“Investigations revealed that the fire originated from a standing air conditioner due to a power surge.”