Don’t Eat Vegetables From Flooded Areas, They’re Contaminated With Dead Bodies – Borno Govt Warns Residents



The Borno State government, on Tuesday, warned residents against buying vegetables from areas affected by flood.

According to the State, the edibles have been contaminated with dead bodies, sewage and other harmful chemicals.

In a statement posted via Facebook, Ministry of Information and Internal Security urged the people to abide by the warning to prevent diseases and other health crises.

“Due to the recent flood disaster, vegetables from flooded areas are seriously contaminated with harmful substances, including sewage, dead bodies, chemicals, and bacteria.

“Consuming these contaminated vegetables can lead to serious health risks, including waterborne diseases, food poisoning, and other health complications.

“To protect your health and safety, we urge you to avoid buying vegetables from flooded areas; only purchase vegetables from trusted sources and reputable markets; ensure that all vegetables are properly washed and cleaned before consumption,” the Ministry informed.

The statement further urged the residents to prioritize their health and safety “during this challenging time.”

Owing to the flood that recently submerged several parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, scores have been displaced.