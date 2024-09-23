‘Don’t Gloat Over Your Victory, Get To Work’ — Tinubu To Edo Governor-Elect, Okpebholo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, reacted to Monday Okpebholo’s victory at the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State.

In a statement via Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Strategy, Tinubu asked Okpebholo not to “gloat” over his victory.

According to him, Okpebholo’s victory is a testament of the people’s support for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Tinubu further commended the APC leaders for working hard to achieve victory in Edo State, while urging aggrieved parties to seek redress in court.

The statement read: “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s Edo State governorship election, on his victory at the polls.

“He urges Senator Okpebholo not to gloat over his victory but to see it as a challenging call to service. He encourages him to demonstrate magnanimity by reaching out to his political rivals and uniting the people of Edo State to ensure its development.

“I commend the INEC and our security agencies for working round the clock to conduct a successful, peaceful and largely hitch-free exercise.”

Okpebholo, candidate of the APC, won the election with 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party, who polled 247,274 votes.

Olumide Akpata, candidate of the Labour Party (LP), came a distant third with 22, 763 votes.