Don’t Link “I’m A Chosen” Phrase To Christianity – Patrick Doyle

Patrick Doyle, a veteran Nollywood actor, has criticized the popular phrase “I Am a Chosen” often used by members of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries.

His comments come amidst ongoing social media controversy surrounding the church’s viral testimonies.

On his Facebook page on Sunday, Doyle labeled the phrase “nonsensical” and argued it doesn’t align with Christian doctrine.

He emphasized that the phrase focuses on the church’s leader, not Jesus Christ.

He clarified that content creators and bloggers criticizing the phrase are targeting the sect and its founder, not the Church of God.

Doyle stated:

“The phrase ‘I am a Chosen,’ used by members of the religious sect called ‘Chosen,’ should never be connected to the Body of Christ.

“The members of this sect don’t have Jesus in mind when chanting the phrase. Their adoration is unequivocally directed at a man, their GO. The phrase does not mention or imply Jesus in any way.

“To infer that the nonsensical phrase is connected to giving glory to the name of our Savior, Jesus Christ, is to make a mockery of our faith.

“Content creators and bloggers using the phrase are not mocking the Church of God but the sect and its founder.”

