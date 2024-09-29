‘Don’t Put Fire In Oyo’ — Makinde To Wike

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Saturday, asked Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), not to “put fire” in his State.

In August, Wike warned governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against interfering in the affairs of the Party in Rivers.

Wike and Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers, have been at loggerheads over the control of the State’s political structure.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, had said the structure in Rivers state will be handed over to Fubara.

Displeased by Mohammed’s comment, Wike said he would “put fire” in the states controlled by Governors of the PDP siding with Fubara.

Reacting at an event organised in honour of the Minister by the Ijaw Peoples Congress in Port Harcourt, Makinde pleaded with Wike to spare Oyo should he decide to make bold his threat.

“I came to identify with my brother, the celebrant of today, the honourable minister of the federal capital territory and the immediate past governor of Rivers State.

“When I showed up yesterday, I told him I brought peace offering because he has been boasting that he will put fire in some states. I said, please, don’t put fire in Oyo State,” Makinde said.