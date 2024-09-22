Bright Edafe, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Delta State Police Command, through a social media post on Sunday advised residents on how to strengthen their personal security.

In a statement on his X account on Sunday, he wrote, “While you are at home and knowing the fact that the Police cannot be everywhere at the same time, have a security dog, its very important. They smell what you cant see. I speak from experience, it is not dog marketing, i no dey sell dogs, but you need it. Its a security advice”.

Edafe’s tweet emphasizes the importance of proactive security measures, particularly in situations where police presence may be limited.

This advice aligns with the police command’s focus on community policing and collaborative security efforts.

