Don’t Render Poor Families Homeless With Your Land Grabbing – Oyo APC Warns Gov. Makinde



0The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State chapter, has urged Governor Seyi Makinde to think twice about his plan to take over some land in Ibadan.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) disclosed that the Governor had proposed creating 500 metres setbacks for the ongoing Circular Road project in the city.

But Oyo APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, queried the rationale behind the alleged plan.

It insisted it was part of the Makinde government’s determination to “forcefully hijack over 24,700 acres of privately owned land.”

They argued that such action would render over 100,000 families homeless and stranded.

The project, as reported by NAN is expected to run through the six local government areas (LGAs) in the outer parts of Ibadan city.

NAN also reports that controversy had raged over the announcement of the 500 metres setbacks on both sides of the 110-kilometre road.

Oyo APC said the affected landlords have pleaded for leniency even as many of them have allegedly had their choice buildings demolished or marked for demolition by the state government’s agents.

READ ALSO: Oyo: Makinde Goes On Vacation Till September, Hands Over To Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal

“Tongues have been wagging on why a governor would allegedly alter the approved plan of a development project initiated by his predecessors to suit his wishes in a democracy.

“While members of the public do not have sufficient information about the progress made on the real construction of the Circular Road, apart from the fact that billions of Naira were set aside as the cost, government has allegedly prioritised the grabbing of land belonging to poor citizens.

“Even as the state government claims the actions were being taken in the overriding public interest, certain questions on the exact development projects which are to be done on such expanse of land have not been answered by the government.

“This has lent credence to the submission from many quarters that it could be a repeat of what had happened to various land resources owned by either the government or private individuals/organisations allegedly sold off by the government in recent times,” the party said.

It contended that the alleged “sale of BCOS Staff Quarters, ARCEDEM Estates owned by ECOWAS, some segment of Agodi Gardens land, Trans Amusement Park,” among others, still hurt the state’s citizens.

“It is imperative that the governor should halt his alleged plan on taking land and properties owned by hapless citizens with a view to allocating them to investors,” Oyo State APC said