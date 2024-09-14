DSS Invites Convener Of Group Who Sued Lagos Govt Over Dangote’s $100m Land Deal



The Department of State Services (DSS) in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, has invited Jamiu Olayinka, one of the conveners of the Ibeju-Lekki Peoples Forum.

Comrade Olayinka was invited in connection with a lawsuit filed by the group against the Lagos government regarding a controversial land deal with Dangote Refinery.

The land, valued at $100 million, was allegedly taken from the Ibeju-Lekki natives without compensation.

He was summoned and asked to report on Thursday, 10:00 a.m. at the secret service office.

Following his questioning, he disclosed to his followers that the DSS inquired about the group’s legal standing and motives for pursuing the case.

“They asked about the case, and I told them we are not backing down.

“I informed them that we have every right to sue the Lagos State Government over this issue,” he said.

He further revealed that the DSS official was taken aback when he presented the forum’s registration certificate from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), confirming the legitimacy of their association.

According to Olayinka, the invitation was an attempt to intimidate the group into withdrawing from the lawsuit.

“Their plan is to pressure us to back out, but we will not bow to any intimidation,” he asserted.

The Ibeju-Lekki Peoples Forum, along with the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, had earlier demanded answers from the State government regarding the alleged payment of $100 million by Aliko Dangote for the land acquired for the Dangote Refinery project.

The natives alleged that the land was taken from them without compensation, despite Dangote’s claim that the payment had been made to the state government nine years ago.

In a letter dated July 27, 2024, addressed to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the De Renaissance Patriots Foundation, through its lawyers, invoked the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) to request details of the transaction.

The group sought clarification on whether Dangote had indeed paid $100 million, to which account the money was deposited, who managed the funds, and how they were utilized.

When the Lagos State Government failed to respond within the seven-day period stipulated by the FOI Act, the foundation, with the support of the Ibeju-Lekki Peoples Forum, filed a suit seeking an Order of Mandamus to compel the government to provide the requested information.