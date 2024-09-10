DSS Releases NLC President, Ajaero Before Given Deadline

The Department of State Services (DSS) has granted administrative bail to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero.

A top official of the Union confirmed the release of the NLC President.

“The Comrade President has just been released. He was released at about 11.10pm,” a labour leader said, as stated by Vanguard.

Also, Omoyele Sowore, pro-democracy activist and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, announced his release in a post on Monday night.

“BREAKING: The fascist regime of @officialABAT has released the @NLCHeadquarters President Joe Ajaero from @OfficialDSSNG custody on bail,” he wrote on X

Recall that Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, while on his way to the United Kingdom for an official engagement.

Several organisations, civil society groups, activists and prominent individuals had condemned Ajaero’s arrest and demanded his immediate release.

The NLC had on Monday warned that Ajaero be released before midnight or they decide next line of action.