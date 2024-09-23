DSS Releases Six Hunger Protesters, To Arraign Three Others

The Department of State Services (DSS) has released six persons arrested during the #EndBadGovernance protest in Kaduna State.

Adeola Ajayi, Director-General of the secret service, reportedly directed their release the conclusion of investigation.

According to the DSS, three other protesters would be arraigned in court.

“On September 19, 2024, six persons held in Kaduna were released after being cleared at the end of investigations. Meanwhile, three are being prosecuted as prima facie cases have been established against them.

“The DG DSS directed the immediate release of the protesters who were arrested for their various roles in the EndBadGovernance protests.

“The DG is resolute in upholding the mandate of the service by decisively investigating and bringing to justice those who exploit such rights to perpetrate crime,” a source told Punch on Sunday.

Nigerians staged a 10-day nationwide protest to demanded a reduction in the cost of governance, a return to the petrol subsidy, food security, and fiscal discipline, among others.

The demonstration turned violent in many parts of the country, with looting and vandalism recorded in some states.

The police announced the arrest of alleged perpetrators in some states and secured an order to detain 124 of them in prison custody within the federal capital territory (FCT) for 60 days pending the conclusion of investigations.

Already, 10 of the 124 persons took their plea before a federal high court in Abuja and were granted bail in the sum of N1 million each.

Recall that Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, disclosed that a total of 2,111 protesters were arrested by security agents during the protests.