 DSS Takes Over SERAP Office In Abuja, Demands To See Directors

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, has said that operatives of the Department of State Services have taken over its office in Abuja.

In a statement made available to the public on Monday, via its X page, SERAP described the action as an unlawful occupation.

The group noted that the operatives are demanding to see its directors, adding that President Tinubu must intervene.

The statement reads: “Officers from Nigeria’s State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP’s office in Abuja, asking to see our directors.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the alleged invasion is coming barely 24 hours after SERAP urged Tinubu to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to reverse the hike in pump price of petrol.

In a letter dated 7 September 2024 and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group claimed that the petrol price hike represents a fundamental breach of constitutional guarantees and the country’s international human rights obligations.