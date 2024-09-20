Edo: Accord Party Candidate Withdraws From Guber Race



Kennedy Iyere, governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP), has officially withdrawn from the September 21 election in Edo State.

Citing reasons for the withdrawal, he noted the need to serve Nigeria at a higher level and wider space, using his expertise to address the country’s social and economic challenges.

Iyere had previously presented a multi-billion dollar food intervention program, ‘Food4All Initiative,’ to President Tinubu, aiming to achieve food security and mass employment for youths and women through the “One-Family-One-Farmer Scheme.”

Advertisement

According to him, his decision to step down was also influenced by internal party conflicts, including a conspiracy involving his running mate, Bright Enabulele, who allegedly attempted to overturn his candidacy.

He furthered that he will focus on national development, assisting the Federal Government in devising a roadmap for economic inclusion, engagement, and deradicalization of youths through social intervention programmes

“My focus is no longer on the governorship seat but on a higher and bigger portfolio than a Governor. I want to serve Nigerians at large and not just Edo indigenes. I want to help rebuild Nigeria’s lost economic greatness.

READ ALSO: We’ll Win Edo Guber Poll, No More Distractions – Accord Party

“Serving as a Governor will actually place limitations on me. So, when I saw the plots displayed by Enabulele and some leaders of Accord Party at the State Level, then I knew it was time for me to embrace a higher calling, which was to step up my game to the federal level where I am presently hugely contributing my efforts towards national development.

“I am assisting the federal government to devise a road map for the economic inclusion, engagement, self-emancipation and deradicalisation of youths by designing and driving social intervention programmes that aim to mitigate unemployment and enhance youth and women entrepreneurial opportunities for mass self-employment, wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

“These programmes will fully kick-start in the month of October 2024 and Nigeria will be placed yet again on the pathway of rapid economic recovery. Our intervention programmes will enhance opportunities for youth entrepreneurship engagement in multiple sectors, especially agriculture, food and beverage, technology, entertainment, innovation and creativity.

“More than six million youth and women entrepreneurs (as MSME owners and operators) shall be created or produced within the first one year of the official kick-off of this entrepreneurship programme. Nigerian youths and women lack access to the business capital required as entrepreneurs to either start up a new business or operate an existing business. This programme will squarely address that essential need,” he detailed.