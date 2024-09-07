Edo: Anenih’s State Burial Caused My Rift With Oshiomhole – Obaseki Reveals

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has shed light on one of the reasons that caused rift with his predecessor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

He said the rift was caused by his declaration of state burial for the late chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Anenih, who died during his first term as Governor of the state under theAll Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki stated this on Friday at the ongoing PDP campaign rally held at Opujie Primary School, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area where Chief Anenih came from.

His words: “When Chief Anenih died, I was not in PDP, but I declared a state burial for him because of his contributions to our dear state and Nigeria. This was one of the things that created issues between me and Oshiomole who never wanted it. He considered it an unforgivable sin which he could not overlook. But I have to do what is good. We are all one. Edo State is one.

“And that is why I am here today. For Edo to be one and united, I have to support Esan man for governor. And not just an Esan man but a capable, competent, intellectually sound person with good track record in the person of Asue Ighodalo,” Obaseki stated.

He declared that the need to move Edo forward requires a candidate like Asue Ighodalo.

In his address, the candidate of the PDP, Asue Ighodalo promised to complete all ongoing projects in Esanland.

He said: “I will complete all on and create more. We will complete all ongoing projects in Esan North East and across all Esanland. Be it water, roads, hospitals, schools or anything, we will complete them and create new ones.

“Edo will be self-sufficient under my administration and become a state other states will come to. With us Edo will not suffer poverty

“Let us support the good work to continue. Obaseki has done well and we will build on the foundation.”