Edo APC Campaign Bus Ram Into Private Car, Kills Five

Five persons have been killed in a road crash that occurred around the Warrake-Afuze road in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the accident involved a campaign bus belonging to the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Monday Okpebholo, and a private vehicle, on Friday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the driver of the private car, Emmanuel Edionwe, and four other occupants were said to have died on the spot, while another victim was rushed to the Irrua Specialist Hospital.

According to a source who witnessed the accident told newsmen that the campaign convoy was on top speed when one of the vehicles in it veered off and hit the Camry headlong.

Meanwhile a relative of the driver, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the horrible incident to PUNCH, adding that one of the passengers is now in a critical condition, battling his life.

He said: “We are devastated beyond words. Emmanuel was a good, easy-going boy who should not have died.

“We just learnt that five of them have died after the collision with Okpebholo’s convoy. There is just one of them who is in critical condition and is now being nursed to life at the hospital.

“It was officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp that evacuated the bodies from the scene of the accident. Four of them died yesterday (on Thursday) and one died this morning (Friday). There is only one surviving person in critical condition.”