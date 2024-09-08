Edo APC Slams Gov Obaseki Over Suspension Of School Resumption Amid Fuel Crisis

The All Progressives Congress, Edo State chapter, has condemned the decision of the state government to suspend the resumption date for schools over the hike in the price of fuel.

Recall that the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, via a memo, announced the postponement of Sept.9, the earlier scheduled date until further notice.

Reacting to the development while speaking to newsmen, on Saturday, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Peter Uwadiae-Enosorogbe described the decision as expensive political gimmickry.

Advertisement

He expressed shock that the state government was willing to sacrifice the educational pursuit of the children for politics.

He said: “You cannot sacrifice the education pursuit of the children for fuel scarcity. It is not today we are having a hike in fuel price. This cannot derail the educational system.

READ MORE: Edo Govt Suspends School Resumption Over Hike In Fuel Price

“Nobody is protesting the hike and no parents have complained that they cannot take their children to school for learning. This is not adding up.

“To every reasonable and rational individual, the government has erred again. It is one of the mistakes of the state government.

“It is not in the interest of the children; it is not in the interest of the parents and it is not in the interest of the educational system,”

“If you now postpone resumption, how are you going to mitigate the time you have made them to stay at home deliberately. Meanwhile, the parents are not complaining.”