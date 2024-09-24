Edo Election: Damage You Caused Will Haunt Your Children – Peter Obi To INEC

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has described Edo governorship election as a ‘blatant example of a state capture.’

The former Anambra state governor, in his reaction to the outcome of the poll, condemned the conduct of the September 21, 2024 in the State.

Recall that on Sunday night, the Independent National Electoral Commission, declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives as the winner of the election.

Advertisement

APC candidate secured 291,667 votes, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party with 247,274 votes while Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata scored 22,763 votes.

Meanwhile, Obi, in a statement shared via his X page, on Monday, said that the society will take its revenge on the agencies and individuals being used to undermine democracy in future.

He said: “What happened over the weekend in the name of election in Edo State does not in any way represent the democratic process we chose as a method of electing our political leadership.

“Instead, it was a blatant example of ‘state capture’ and continued gross undermining of our democratic process and values.

READ MORE: LP Crisis: We’re Being Punished By INEC Over Obi, Otti’s Betrayal – Abure

“As a country, we have invested significantly in IReV and BVAS, and they must be allowed to function and used properly in order to free our electoral process from the massive falsification that has plagued it and worsening.

“To the agencies and individuals being used to undermine our democracy simply because they hold positions of authority, please remember that your time in office is not eternal. The society that you are helping to destroy today will eventually take her revenge on you tomorrow.

“To the lecturers and others complicit in perpetuating this charade, you must reflect deeply on the roles you are playing in damaging the very foundation of our democracy.

“The damage you are causing today will inevitably take revenge on you tomorrow and affect your children in the future.

“This kind of action has no place in a true democracy. That is why I have always maintained that today’s politics is not about capturing power, but about saving the country and making it work for everyone, regardless of their background.”