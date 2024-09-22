Edo Election: PDP Kicks As Oshiomhole, Shaibu Deliver LG For APC’s Okpebholo

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has emerged victorious in Etsako West Local Government Area, against Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Etsako West is the home of former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole and the reinstated Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, who recently returned to the APC after a long political loggerhead with his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

It was gathered that Okpebholo polled 32,107 to defeat his counterpart, Ighodalo, who got 17,483, in the September 21 gubernatorial poll.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Edo Guber: Angry PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office, Protest Against Alleged Irregularities

Reacting to the development on Sunday, while addressing newsmen at the collation center, PDP rejected the results from Etsako West.

Osaigbovo Iyoha, the party’s agent for the election, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission has manipulated the poll in favor of the APC.

He said: “When you look at the figure declared, it is just manufacturing of results. The result is not a true reflection of what happened in Etsako West, we rejected the result.”