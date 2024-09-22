Edo Election: Security Agents Force Gov Obaseki Out Of INEC Office

The outgoing Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki has been forced out of the premises of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Benin by security operatives.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Obaseki was spotted in INEC office, on Sunday morning at some minutes past 2am and was there until he was escorted outside by the police.

However, his presence was met with opposition from members of the All Progressives Congress, who had gathered outside the premises to protest.

Led by Dennis Idahosa, the running mate of APC candidate Monday Okpebholo, the protesters demanded that Obaseki leave the INEC office, claiming that he had no right to be there as he was not a candidate in the election.

Speaking to newsmen outside the collation center, the APC National Secretary, Surajudeen Basiru, said: “He is not a candidate. He has no reason to be here. His actions are a clear abuse of office.”

As the situation intensified, mobile policemen deployed to maintain order shouted at the governor to “Leave, leave.”

Minutes later, police’s Deputy Inspector General, Frank Mba arrived with a contingent of security agents and escorted Obaseki out of the premises.