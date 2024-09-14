The outgoing Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has declared the September 21 governorship election in the state as a do or die affair.

Recall that Obaseki, during a visit by Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee, alleged that police who are expected to enforce the peace accord were working for the All Progressives Congress.

The outgoing Governor claimed that the police force has detained 10 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, including a Local Government chairman, without sufficient evidence or valid cases against them.

Speaking at the PDP grand finale rally in the Ekenwan area of Benin City, the state capital, Obaseki berated Adams Oshiomhole, his predecessor, for performing below his tenure.

He said: “The person I took over from had no respect for our people, had no respect for women, encouraged prostitution and women’s trafficking.

“When I took over office, our pensioners wore black on Labor Day, but today they wear white.

“When I took office, our youths had no jobs, but today don’t they have jobs? After eight years, is Edo not one of the safest in Nigeria?

“This election is a do or die. Do you want insecurity? Do you want people that didn’t go to school to lead us?

“Next Saturday is the election, you will vote for PDP and our next governor is Asue Ighodalo.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Asue Ighodalo, candidate of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party, are the main contenders in the election.