Edo Govt. Alleges Oshiomhole Colluding With Thugs In Police Uniform To Rig Guber Poll

The Governor Godwin Obaseki’s led administration has accused Senator Adams Oshiomhole, of allegedly planning to use security agency, in rigging of September 21st, governorship election.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, while addressing newsmen in Benin City, the State’s capital, on Sunday, claimed that Oshiomhole was colluding with the Commander of Mobile Police and his men to sabotage the election in his hometown, Iyamho.

Nehikhare also accused the former governor of doing the same thing in the last election in 2020.

He said: “We are aware of plans that have already been concluded by Senator Adams Oshiomhole to engage the Commander of Mopol 60 and his men who have been engaged to provide shield in the polling units around Senator Oshiomhole’s home in Iyamho in order to allow the Senator and his supporters take the ballot papers and all election materials into his premises and thumbprint all the ballot papers for APC, leaving other parties with no chances of getting fair votes.

“In the last elections, we gave this information but it was ignored. The BVAS report validated our report as 210 people were accredited but over 1000 votes were recorded.

“Only recently, a chieftain of the APC wore one of those uniforms and the police even presented a defence for such wanton display of impersonation.

“Having confirmed that they cannot win in Okpella, Lampese, Fugar, Ibillo and Agenebode, the APC has concluded plans to use thugs veiled in those masks and police uniforms which they produced to disrupt electoral process and intimidate voters in those areas.

“In Egor Local Government Area, the APC has gathered thugs in the home of a prominent APC leader as well as other houses in the neighborhood under the shield of the Textile Mill Police Station in order to disrupt the voting process in Egor Local Government Area.”