Edo Govt, FG Should Be In Same Party For Infrastructure Development – Ize-Iyamu To Voters

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, former governorship candidate in Edo State, has told citizens of the state to vote Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday.

According to him, Edo State needs to have a Governor who is in the same political party with the Federal government.

Ize-Iyamu who stated this in a video he posted via X, on Thursday, explained that the state cannot have good roads, international airports and a seaport with a State Governor that is not in the same party with the leadership at the federal government.

He further argued that Edo State should not be in the opposition party.

“Our dear people of Edo State vote for APC for rural and infrastructure development. We do not want to lament or begin to give excuses. We are sorry. This is a federal road. Edo State is part of the federation and Edo State must work hand in hand with the federal government. We want a governor that will be able to go to Abuja and get federal attention for our roads. The federal roads in Edo are too strategic to neglect and tell us they are federal roads. We want a governor that will be able to fix Sapele road, that will be able to fix the Ekpoma road, that will be able to fix the Auchi road, major roads, Asaba road.

“So we are not interested in opposition. We want to be in the mainstream. We want the federal government to bring major projects to our states. Edo State is overdue for an international airport. Working hand in hand with the federal government, we can make a case. These small airports are being upgraded. We don’t see why one of the oldest airports in this country, and that has huge patronage, remains a small airport. Working together with the federal government, that is achievable,” he said

The State’s Gelegele seaport project, he said, cannot be achieved without an APC government in Osadebe House.

“Gelegele seaport that they talked about cannot be achieved if we are in opposition. And that is why to date much progress has not been made. If we have a governor, and by the grace of God, we have one that is of APC extraction, we believe that it will be able to work hand in hand with those at the federal level to ensure that that port becomes a reality.

“There is so much to achieve if we are in sync, if the state and federal government belong to the same political party. And that is where we want to carry our people to. Not opposition that benefits on few people, but in the mainstream so that our people can get the best from the Nigerian nation,” Ize-Iyamu added.