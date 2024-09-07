Edo Govt Suspends School Resumption Over Hike In Fuel Price

The Edo State Government has announced an indefinite postponement of resumption of all schools in the state over the hike in fuel price.

This was disclosed in a memo released by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ojo Akin-Longe, in Benin, the state capital, on Saturday.

The permanent secretary said that resumption, earlier scheduled for September 9, has been postponed until further notice.

The memo reads: “The Edo State Government hereby announces the postponement of the resumption of all public and private schools in Edo State, originally scheduled for Monday, September 9, 2024, until further notice.

“An official statement from the government has directed that schools remain closed due to the tension arising from the recent increase in fuel prices and the challenges faced by parents and guardians.

“The government urges parents, guardians, and caregivers to monitor the activities of their children and wards closely, given the current situation and the rising tension caused by the fuel price hike.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that many Nigerians, nationwide, have been lamenting over the recent increase in price of petrol.

It was learnt that the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, suddenly announced the increased in price of fuel from 617 to 897 naira per liter.