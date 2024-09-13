Edo Guber: Actress Mercy Johnson Kneels For APC Supporters To Vote Okpebolo

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, have been captured campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, ahead of the Edo State governorship election.

Addressing a gathering at ward 6 Irruekpen, Esan West LGA on Thursday, Mercy Johnson passionately appealed to voters to demand better living conditions, citing the absence of basic amenities like electricity, water, healthcare, security, and good roads.

She urged the crowd to vote for Sen. Okpebholo on September 21, declaring the election as a crucial opportunity to bring about positive change.

As the Coordinator for APC Edo Central Campaign Council, Prince Odi Okojie is leading the charge, with Mercy Johnson by his side, emphasizing the importance of grassroots mobilization and encouraging everyone to spread the word and support the APC candidate.

In her words:

“On the 21 of September are you not tired no light no water no good healthcare, no security no good road are you not tired? If you will vote on 21 raise your hands if you will vote for Sen Monday Okpebholo my husband said you’ll the the first position, are you sure, this campaign is an operation for one man tell the other one woman tell the other my mother inlaw always say women the thing you carried is your husband and children on Saturday sept 21 is thetime for us to prove am that Edo must be good so when you reach that field early in the morning make sure you vote for Sen Monday Okpebholo, Broom is what you’re voting for”