Edo Guber: Angry PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office, Protest Against Alleged Irregularities

Ahead of the final announcement of the Edo state governorship election result, some angry supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party have stormed the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

It was learnt that the demonstrators, who gathered in front of the commission’s office in Benin City, on Sunday, were heard singing different solidarity songs.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the All Progressives Congress has cleared 10 local government, out of 16 LGAs released so far by INEC, while PDP won in six.

Advertisement

The protesters alleged that the results announced were different from what they had from the polling units.

One of the angry agitators, identified as Frank said that politicians have tempered with the INEC’s portal.

READ MORE: #Edo Election: Security Agents Force Gov Obaseki Out Of INEC Office

He said: ” What we are saying is that we will not allow anyone to tamper with the wish of the Edo people.

“People have voted for our candidate (Ighodalo), and some people want to use the power from above to turn the results upside down. We won’t accept it. No, we won’t.

“We have the authentic results with us, and the ones they announced are different. That means someone has tampered with the results. We will not take it.

“We are appealing to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in this matter. Some people should not burn our state. “