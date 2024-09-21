Edo Guber: Cast Your Votes And Go Back Home – Police Tell Residents

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Edo State residents to return home after casting their votes during today’s governorship election.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of security for the election, Frank Mba, said only individuals accredited to monitor the election will be allowed on the streets.

Mba who spoke in an interview on Channels Television on Friday, said there would be restrictions on vehicular movement from 6am to 6pm in the State.

The police, he said, decided to listen to the citizens’ complaints by adjusting the curfew period.

“It is important for everybody to know that if you are not accredited to carry out the functions relating to the election, you shouldn’t be out on the streets.

“If you are not an accredited personnel, just go out there, perform your civil duty, cast your votes, and return to your home,” he said.

Mba added that sympathisers of political parties from other states are currently in Edo because the election is taking place in an off-cycle season.

“You understand that this is an off-cycle election; this is one of the challenges we have to deal with.

“This is something we need to deal with. Whenever there is an off-cycle election, it simply means that there are a lot of spare hands from other states of the federation, so you are going to have party members from all divides.

“If you look at it now, you are going to find sympathisers of all main political parties contesting this election,” he noted

The DIG said it is the responsibility of the police to provide security to everyone, including journalists, observers, and politicians, who are the state for the election.

Residents in Edo will at various units today, elect who succeeds Godwin Obaseki, Governor of the State, who is completing his two-term term of eight years.