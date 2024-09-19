Edo Guber: CDS Calls For Peace, Says Tinubu Has No Favorite Candidate

Ahead of the Edo state governorship election, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has refuted claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has a favorite candidate in the poll.

It was gathered that General Christopher made this known during a meeting with the stakeholders, including Independent National Electoral Commission, Police and other security agencies in Benin City, on Wednesday.

He added that Tinubu’s favorite will be the person the voters in the state elected on the September 21, as their governor.

CDS said: “Mr President does not have any favourite. His favourite is whoever the people of Edo vote for and that’s what we must ensure that happens.

“The military has the presidential mandate to ensure a free, fair and credible governorship election in Edo.

“What I bring from Abuja is peace and assurance that we will act professionally during the election.

“Election must be free, fair and credible; for this implies that any other person with any other intention other than a peaceful election probably will face the consequences.

“I also want to reiterate, though the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, has said it, that the armed forces will not accept any other individual carrying arms.

“Members of local security networks or vigilantes should stay off the election duties, they are not part of the statutory agencies for election. What we have to do is to support the INEC because it is the one conducting the election.

‘The police are the leading agency when it comes to security. So everything we do on security is to support the police to ensure that it is free and fair. We have taken part in elections over and over. So this is not going to be a new thing.”