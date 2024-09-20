Edo Guber: Former Gov Using Police Helicopter To Campaign For His Party’s Candidate – Obaseki Alleges

Governor Godwin Obaseki, has alleged that a former Edo state governor is using helicopter, belonging to Nigeria Police to campaign for the opposition party in the State.

The outgoing Governor, while speaking ahead of the September 21 governorship poll, led this out in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Thursday.

Obaseki added that the determination of the Edo people to prevent the All Progressives Congress from reclaiming power.

“If you know what happened in the last few weeks, you would worry for Nigeria. A former governor of a state has more security cover than a sitting governor. A former governor is using a police helicopter to campaign for the opposition in Nigeria.

“As of today, armed policemen in the state are trying to arrest political opponents. You played a video of one of the people that was abducted. As of today, two people were abducted. This afternoon, again in Esan central.

“How can police be so biased in the so-called investigation? The crime was committed a month and a half ago at an event.

“There were no members of PDP at the event. The IGP has said he was investigating that is why he is detaining people without trial for over three weeks.

“Now these charges have been changed. They were not charged with murder. They were charged with illegal possession of firearms.”