Edo Guber: Ighodalo Vows To Challenge APC In Court

The Edo state Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has expressed confidence of winning his case at the State Election Petitions Tribunal.

Recall that Ighodalo lost to Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, in the just concluded September 21 gubernatorial poll.

The PDP’s candidate polled 247,274 votes, Okpebholo secured 291,667 votes. Olumide Akpata, the candidate of the Labour Party, came a distant third with 22, 763 votes.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, on Thursday, via Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ighodalo said that Okpebholo’s victory is faulty.

He added that his legal team has identified over 150 polling units that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, was not deployed.

He said: “There is a lot of data, information, evidence that we have. We are fully confident that going through the tribunal, we will win the case.

“We will regain our mandate and we are clear without any doubt that we are the winners of the election last Saturday.

“We didn’t rig. When APC and INEC saw that APC was losing woefully, they then subverted the electoral laws and the guidelines.

“Collations are done at the polling units and then you go to the ward and then the local government collation centre and then the state. There was a jump, from ward straight to the state.”