Edo Guber: Ignore Obaseki’s Do Or Die Comment – LP Tells Voters

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party, has berated Governor Godwin Obaseki over his recent comment on the state governorship election, scheduled to hold today, September 21, 2024.

The party urged all voters to ignore some life threatening words, made by political parties and individuals during the campaign period.

Recall that Obaseki, while speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party’s grand finale campaign held in Oredo Local Government area of the state, said that the election will be do or die to protect the residents from maladministration.

He said: “This election is a do or die. Do you want insecurity? Do you want people that didn’t go to school to lead us? Next Saturday is the election, you will vote for PDP and our next governor is Asue Ighodalo”.

Reacting to the development during an interview with DAILY POST on Friday, the Edo State Chairman of the LP, Kelly Ogbaloi, urged the electorates to ignore Obaseki’s comment, describing the threat as a worthless propaganda.

He said: “It is a worthless propaganda put out there by these ones to call for a ‘do or die’. We advise and encourage our electorates to dismiss that and come out en-mass and vote.

“No one should listen to such a statement of charade and encounter self disenfranchisement.

“In this contest, the Labour Party has a broad perspective and the party is billed to win the election.”

Three major political parties and candidates will be battling for the governorship position, including; All Progressives Congress, Monday Okpebholo, PDP, Asue Ighodalo while Olumude Akpata, the flagbearer of the LP.