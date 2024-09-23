Edo Guber: Obaseki Brought N73m To Buy Votes In My Ward – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki is responsible for the defeat of Peoples Democratic Party, in the just concluded gubernatorial poll, in the state.

Shaibu on Monday, during an interview with Arise Television, said that Obaseki came to his ward with N73 million, just to buy votes.

Shaibu said: “The gamechanger was Obaseki refusing to share his program and feeling he can be an autocrat, a dictator and wants to enforce. He feels he now has money which he didn’t have in 2016 to use to buy his way through.

“He feels he can bring 73 million to my ward and make sure he wins my ward. I will show you the print of the amount of money he earmarked to buy votes in my ward and when I saw the document. I laughed.

“It also pushed a lot of people to transfer their voting unit to my unit and that is why in the state today, I have the highest PVC voters in my unit.”

“We had 10 of us that contested for primaries in PDP and 9 of us, he told us to go to hell. The last time I counted, it was about 618 key leaders that left PDP to APC.

“The total number of people that resigned from my own side that I have on the list is about 1018 persons to join APC.

“When you put these numbers together, there was no way Obaseki and Asue could win and this election was not just about Asue but about the wickedness of the governor.”