Edo Guber: Obaseki Made Philip Shaibu Decamp To APC – Oshiomhole

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has revealed reason behind the defection of the State’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Oshiomhole, the State governor, Godwin Obaseki, pushed Shaibu out of the PDP.

He furthered that he was forced to move to APC owing to the “frustration” he suffered in the hands of Obaseki.

Advertisement

The senator made the disclosure on Saturday during the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign in the University of Benin.

READ ALSO: Edo Governorship Poll Is Do Or Die – Gov Obaseki, Says No Room For Illiterate To Govern His People

Oshiomhole also accused Obaseki of diverting funds and allocations from the Federal Government, meant for projects in the state, into his private pocket.

Speaking at the campaign ground, Oshiomhole said: “It’s only under Obaseki that his deputy governor had to decamp to APC due to his frustration.

“Obaseki has refused to sign the Peace Accord. They killed the policeman attached to our governor in waiting but Obaseki warned that they should not be arrested.”

Frontrunners in the September 21 governorship election are Monday Okpebholo of the APC, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party.