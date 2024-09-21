Edo Guber: Olumide Akpata Hails INEC, Says Poll Was Smooth After Voting

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the ongoing Edo state gubernatorial election, has commended Independent National Electoral Commission, after casting his vote.

The former president of Nigerian Bar Association, who casted his vote at Oredo Ward 6, Unit 11, was spotted smiling while addressing newsmen on Saturday.
Akpata also expressed confidence in the process, saying that he is optimistic if the playing ground remained level until the end.
He said: “For my own process, it was seamless, the machine worked, I was captured and I picked up my ballot paper, I went into the booth, I thumbprint where you would imagine I would thumbprint and so that went well.

“I hope that would be the experience of every Edo voter. I am not going to conclude that that is the experience of every Edo voter until we start to get feedback.

“We are getting some concerning feedback from around the state, but I am not the kind of person who is going to make any statement until I verify the sources of my information. So, it is early in the day, and we will be observing the process as we go.

“So, I’m hopeful and optimistic that this is a process that is going to be well run and that the playing field would be allowed to be totally level so that the best man or woman will win today.”

