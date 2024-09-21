Edo Guber: Olumide Akpata Hails INEC, Says Poll Was Smooth After Voting

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the ongoing Edo state gubernatorial election, has commended Independent National Electoral Commission, after casting his vote.

The former president of Nigerian Bar Association, who casted his vote at Oredo Ward 6, Unit 11, was spotted smiling while addressing newsmen on Saturday.

Akpata also expressed confidence in the process, saying that he is optimistic if the playing ground remained level until the end.

He said: “For my own process, it was seamless, the machine worked, I was captured and I picked up my ballot paper, I went into the booth, I thumbprint where you would imagine I would thumbprint and so that went well.